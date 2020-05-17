Merchants at night fair gradually extend operating hours in Tianjin

People walk on a street at Aocheng Night Fair in Nankai District of Tianjin, north China, May 16, 2020. Many merchants at the night fair gradually extend their operating hours and enrich their products, helping Tianjin's night economy recover further. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

