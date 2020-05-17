COVID-19 cases surpass 90,000-mark in India, total deaths 2,872

A man covers his face with a piece of cloth as he cycles to transport goods during the lockdown in New Delhi, India, May 13, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a special economic package of 267 billion U.S. dollars to make the country self-reliant amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

The total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed the 90,000 mark, reaching 90,927 in India Sunday as the death toll stood at 2,872, according to official figures released by the country's federal health ministry.The highest daily spike of 4,987 cases so far was recorded in the past 24 hours.