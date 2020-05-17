COVID-19 cases surpass 90,000-mark in India, total deaths 2,872

A man covers his face with a piece of cloth as he cycles to transport goods during the lockdown in New Delhi, India, May 13, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a special economic package of 267 billion U.S. dollars to make the country self-reliant amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)The total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed the 90,000 mark, reaching 90,927 in India Sunday as the death toll stood at 2,872, according to official figures released by the country's federal health ministry.