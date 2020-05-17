Hotan jade trading market in Xinjiang reopens under COVID-19 prevention, control measures

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/17 12:49:05

A customer chooses Hotan jades at Hotan jade trading market in Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 16, 2020. The market has reopened recently under COVID-19 prevention and control measures. (Xinhua/Sadat)


 

A merchant sprays water on the jades at Hotan jade trading market in Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 16, 2020. The market has reopened recently under COVID-19 prevention and control measures. (Xinhua/Sadat)


 

A merchant displays Hotan jades at Hotan jade trading market in Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 16, 2020. The market has reopened recently under COVID-19 prevention and control measures. (Xinhua/Sadat)


 

A merchant displays Hotan jades at Hotan jade trading market in Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 16, 2020. The market has reopened recently under COVID-19 prevention and control measures. (Xinhua/Sadat)


 

