South China's county relocates impoverished residents to new more livable areas

Aerial photo shows the county seat of Dahua Yao Autonomous County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on May 15, 2020. In recent years, the county has acted to relocate impoverished residents to new more livable areas as part of local poverty alleviation efforts. The Gujiang is among those areas, which has housed over 10,000 people of 2,217 households. Local authorities have thought up ways to help create jobs and improve public facilities for the relocated residents. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

People enjoy their leisure time at Dahong town of Gujiang resettlement area in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 15, 2020. In recent years, the county has acted to relocate impoverished residents to new more livable areas as part of local poverty alleviation efforts. The Gujiang is among those areas, which has housed over 10,000 people of 2,217 households. Local authorities have thought up ways to help create jobs and improve public facilities for the relocated residents. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo shows the Gujiang resettlement area in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 15, 2020. In recent years, the county has acted to relocate impoverished residents to new more livable areas as part of local poverty alleviation efforts. The Gujiang is among those areas, which has housed over 10,000 people of 2,217 households. Local authorities have thought up ways to help create jobs and improve public facilities for the relocated residents. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

People enjoy their leisure time at Gujiang resettlement area in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 15, 2020. In recent years, the county has acted to relocate impoverished residents to new more livable areas as part of local poverty alleviation efforts. The Gujiang is among those areas, which has housed over 10,000 people of 2,217 households. Local authorities have thought up ways to help create jobs and improve public facilities for the relocated residents. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

People dance on a square at Gujiang resettlement area in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 15, 2020. In recent years, the county has acted to relocate impoverished residents to new more livable areas as part of local poverty alleviation efforts. The Gujiang is among those areas, which has housed over 10,000 people of 2,217 households. Local authorities have thought up ways to help create jobs and improve public facilities for the relocated residents. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

People play table tennis at Gujiang resettlement area in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 15, 2020. In recent years, the county has acted to relocate impoverished residents to new more livable areas as part of local poverty alleviation efforts. The Gujiang is among those areas, which has housed over 10,000 people of 2,217 households. Local authorities have thought up ways to help create jobs and improve public facilities for the relocated residents. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Photo shows a snack stall at Dahong town of Gujiang resettlement area in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 15, 2020. In recent years, the county has acted to relocate impoverished residents to new more livable areas as part of local poverty alleviation efforts. The Gujiang is among those areas, which has housed over 10,000 people of 2,217 households. Local authorities have thought up ways to help create jobs and improve public facilities for the relocated residents. (Xinhua/Cui Bowen)

People enjoy their leisure time at Gujiang resettlement area in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 15, 2020. In recent years, the county has acted to relocate impoverished residents to new more livable areas as part of local poverty alleviation efforts. The Gujiang is among those areas, which has housed over 10,000 people of 2,217 households. Local authorities have thought up ways to help create jobs and improve public facilities for the relocated residents. (Xinhua/Cui Bowen)

Children play at Gujiang resettlement area in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 15, 2020. In recent years, the county has acted to relocate impoverished residents to new more livable areas as part of local poverty alleviation efforts. The Gujiang is among those areas, which has housed over 10,000 people of 2,217 households. Local authorities have thought up ways to help create jobs and improve public facilities for the relocated residents. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)