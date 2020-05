United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over to honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers in south California May 15, 2020. (Xinhua)

United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over to honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers in south California May 15, 2020. (Xinhua)

United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over to honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers in south California May 15, 2020. (Xinhua)