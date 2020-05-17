Welfare organization distributes food supply items among 60 families in Pakistan

A boy carries a bag of food supply items in Rawalpindi of east Pakistan's Punjab province on May 16, 2020. A welfare organization in Rawalpindi has distributed more than 100 bags containing food supply items among 60 families who are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

People wait to receive food supply items in Rawalpindi of east Pakistan's Punjab province on May 16, 2020. A welfare organization in Rawalpindi has distributed more than 100 bags containing food supply items among 60 families who are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Volunteers register names of people before food distribution in Rawalpindi of east Pakistan's Punjab province on May 16, 2020. A welfare organization in Rawalpindi has distributed more than 100 bags containing food supply items among 60 families who are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

An old man sits with food supply items in Rawalpindi of east Pakistan's Punjab province on May 16, 2020. A welfare organization in Rawalpindi has distributed more than 100 bags containing food supply items among 60 families who are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Women wait to receive food supply items in Rawalpindi of east Pakistan's Punjab province on May 16, 2020. A welfare organization in Rawalpindi has distributed more than 100 bags containing food supply items among 60 families who are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)