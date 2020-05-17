People jog and cycle along a road in Toronto, Canada, on May 16, 2020. The City of Toronto transformed sections on major roads into "quiet streets" to provide more space for people to be physically active and improve physical distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak during the long weekend. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

