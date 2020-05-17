Chinese medical experts provide guides to Chinese company in Algeria for COVID-19 prevention

A member of a Chinese medical team talks with workers of the China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) in Algiers, Algeria, on May 16, 2020. Chinese medical experts provided guidance on the prevention of COVID-19 for Chinese and Algerian workers at a project of a Chinese company in Algiers on Saturday. (Xinhua)
A member of a Chinese medical team talks with employees of the China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) in Algiers, Algeria, on May 16, 2020. Chinese medical experts provided guidance on the prevention of COVID-19 for Chinese and Algerian workers at a project of a Chinese company in Algiers on Saturday. (Xinhua)
Members of a Chinese medical team give a presentation on the prevention of COVID-19 for workers of the China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) in Algiers, Algeria, on May 16, 2020. Chinese medical experts provided guidance on the prevention of COVID-19 for Chinese and Algerian workers at a project of a Chinese company in Algiers on Saturday. (Xinhua)
Members of a Chinese medical team visit a construction site of the China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) in Algiers, Algeria, on May 16, 2020. Chinese medical experts provided guidance on the prevention of COVID-19 for Chinese and Algerian workers at a project of a Chinese company in Algiers on Saturday. (Xinhua)