Chinese medical experts provide guides to Chinese company in Algeria for COVID-19 prevention

A member of a Chinese medical team talks with workers of the China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) in Algiers, Algeria, on May 16, 2020. Chinese medical experts provided guidance on the prevention of COVID-19 for Chinese and Algerian workers at a project of a Chinese company in Algiers on Saturday. (Xinhua)

A member of a Chinese medical team talks with employees of the China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) in Algiers, Algeria, on May 16, 2020. Chinese medical experts provided guidance on the prevention of COVID-19 for Chinese and Algerian workers at a project of a Chinese company in Algiers on Saturday. (Xinhua)

Members of a Chinese medical team give a presentation on the prevention of COVID-19 for workers of the China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) in Algiers, Algeria, on May 16, 2020. Chinese medical experts provided guidance on the prevention of COVID-19 for Chinese and Algerian workers at a project of a Chinese company in Algiers on Saturday. (Xinhua)

Members of a Chinese medical team visit a construction site of the China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) in Algiers, Algeria, on May 16, 2020. Chinese medical experts provided guidance on the prevention of COVID-19 for Chinese and Algerian workers at a project of a Chinese company in Algiers on Saturday. (Xinhua)

Chinese medical experts provided guidance on the prevention of COVID-19 for Chinese and Algerian workers at a project of a Chinese company in Algiers, capital of Algeria, on Saturday.Some 13 members of the Chinese medical team visited the project of Baraki Satdium undertaken by the China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG).The experts conducted on-site training for the project management personnel and 60 worker representatives.Pi Xiangkui, manager of the Algeria branch of CRCEG, said that the expert team brought not only knowledge and materials, but also confidence and hope to them."The project's staff are confident in achieving the double victory of epidemic prevention and production management," the manager said.At the invitation of the Algerian government, the Chinese medical expert team arrived in Algeria on May 14.During their 15-day stay in Algeria, the experts will carry out extensive and in-depth exchanges with their Algerian counterparts on the prevention and control measures of COVID-19, clinical treatment techniques and laboratory testing.They will also carry out epidemic prevention and control training for the Chinese medical team in Algeria and provide prevention guidance for Chinese people and Chinese companies in the African country.