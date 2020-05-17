Tai'an promotes goose industry to increase locals' income

A woman works at a goose breeding base in Tai'an County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2020. In recent years, Tai'an has been making great efforts to promote its goose industry by building local brands in a bid to boost this industry and bring wealth to locals. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Photo taken on May 13, 2020 shows a herd of geese at a goose breeding base in Tai'an County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In recent years, Tai'an has been making great efforts to promote its goose industry by building local brands in a bid to boost this industry and bring wealth to locals. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A worker carries goose eggs at a goose breeding base in Tai'an County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2020. In recent years, Tai'an has been making great efforts to promote its goose industry by building local brands in a bid to boost this industry and bring wealth to locals. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Photo taken on May 13, 2020 shows goslings at a goose breeding base in Tai'an County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In recent years, Tai'an has been making great efforts to promote its goose industry by building local brands in a bid to boost this industry and bring wealth to locals. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A worker feeds goslings at a goose breeding base in Tai'an County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2020. In recent years, Tai'an has been making great efforts to promote its goose industry by building local brands in a bid to boost this industry and bring wealth to locals. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)