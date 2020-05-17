Chinese universities give $112-422 in subsidies to fresh graduates from Wuhan

Students enter Nanchang University after scanning health QR codes in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, on May 7, 2020. Students of Nanchang University started to return to school on Thursday. The university has taken various epidemic prevention measures on campus to ensure the safety of students. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Chinese universities have rolled out relief policies to fresh graduates from Central China's Hubei province with subsidies worth 800 ($112) to 3,000 yuan ($422) to help stabilize employment, which took a hit from the coronavirus outbreak.Fresh graduate students from Hubei who have studied in Tianjin this year can get a subsidy worth 3,000 yuan, according to a jointly issued notice from the Tianjin Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau and the Tianjin Municipal Education Commission on Friday.The relief policy covers all recent graduate students who are from Hubei, study in universities and vocational colleagues in Tianjin, and have been actively seeking a job and entrepreneurship. The subsidy funds will be transferred to the student's bank account by the end of June 2020.Some internet users called for the policy to extend to all fresh graduate students in 2020."New graduates from other provinces also have difficulties finding jobs this year," said a netizen named haishizheyangziOthers feel the policy should be targeting those in need."I think this original intention is very good, but this sum of money is only pocket money in the hands of people with good conditions. It should be tiered to students with different financial conditions," said another netizen.Guangdong, Hebei, Anhui, Beijing, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Shandong, Liaoning, Shanxi, Chongqing and other places have started to provide employment and entrepreneurship subsidies for fresh graduates in 2020 from Hubei province.