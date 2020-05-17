China Unicom, ZTE agree on 6G strategic cooperation: report

File photo: an exhibition booth of China Unicom shows the 5G-empowered studio at the second Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, May 5, 2019. (Photo: China News Service)

China's telecom operator China Unicom and Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer ZTE on Sunday agreed on developing the sixth-generation mobile wireless network (6G) together, industry media reported.The two companies signed a strategic cooperation agreement on Sunday, which was the 51st World Telecom Day, to discuss the 6G prospects and technology trends, and carry out research on key technology and standard cooperation, according to Chinese industry news website c114.com.cn.China Unicom said that the two companies will cooperate on 6G technical innovation and standard promotion. Meanwhile, they will promote the deep fusion between 6G and satellite networks, Internet of Things (IoT), Internet of Vehicles (IoV) and the Industrial Internet.In the upcoming 6G internet era of 2030, ZTE said it will spare no effort in working together with China Unicom on potential key 6G technology, including the "space, air and earth integration technology," Terahertz (THz) technology, and visible light communication.As the US ramps up its efforts in cracking down on China's 5G rise, such as lobbying and even threatening some countries to give up on Chinese telecom giant Huawei's 5G equipment, Chinese telecom players look ahead as the next decade will be the window period for 6G network related research, such as its demand, structure and innovation.China Unicom and ZTE vowed to promote the global 6G network development based on their experience in large-scale commercial network operation.Both companies did not reply to the Global Times inquiry as of press time.Global Times