La Liga aims to restart

Sergi Torrents, Managing Director of LaLiga in China and CEO of SFCM Photo: IC

Editor's Note:With parts of the world gradually easing the lockdown as the coronavirus pandemic wanes, the football world is starting to resume. Spain's La Liga, one of Europe's major top-tier leagues, is hoping to resume play on June 12. And La Liga has established a joint venture with Mediapro Group and Super Sports Media to boost commercial capabilities in China. Global Times reporter Lu Wenao (GT) took the chance to talk with Sergi Torrents (Torrents), Managing Director of La Liga in China and CEO of the new company Spanish Football Commercial and Marketing Company (SFCM).GT: Why has La Liga decided to establish a company in China when the coronavirus epidemic has forced the country's sports industry to a halt?Torrents: Since the establishment of La Liga in China in 2014, we have experienced a steady growth in all aspects. This joint venture with top companies in their segment like Mediapro and Super Sports Media will allow us to speed up our strategy of our sponsorship and licensing business in China. While the coronavirus epidemic has halted the whole industry worldwide, the signing of this joint venture just shows La Liga's strong commitment to keep developing and investing in China.GT: Due to the impact of ­COVID-19, La Liga is also suspended, which means less exposure of the players and the league. How did La Liga maintain its popularity and even increase its popularity during this period?Torrents: La Liga has millions of passionate fans worldwide that have been showing their support towards their favorite clubs and players even during this difficult time. As an entertainment product, our job is to deliver that entertainment to our fans. While they have not been able to watch their weekly matches, we made sure to launch a series of campaigns involving all clubs and players for our fans, from esports tournaments and a music festival online with top musicians and football players to extra programming from our broadcasters. Due to our large social impact, we also made use of our influence to bring awareness against COVID-19 and raised funds with fans and partners to support frontline workers.GT: What will La Liga do to keep the players and staff safe from coronavirus as it plans to resume competition on June 12?Torrents: Since the start of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Spain, La Liga has been working together with the government and the health authorities of Spain to ensure a safe return for all players and staff as their health and wellbeing is of utmost importance. For this, we have created detailed safety protocols and have even shared it with other leagues. Ideally, La Liga will return on June 12 but we will do so in accordance with the health authorities in Spain.GT: The fans are also part of the game. But under current conditions, it is more reasonable to have games played behind closed doors. Will that have an impact of the game quality in terms of atmosphere?Torrents: Playing behind closed doors seems like the most adequate solution right now, but thanks to the investment made by La Liga on TV production in the past years, I am confident that fans will be cheering and experiencing La Liga with the same intensity and excitement as they have always done.GT: Will La Liga try any new strategy to attract more fans to watch the games while earning extra income from TV rights after the resumption of the games?Torrents: We have a long-term contract with SuperSports media in the area of media rights and we are working together to offer the best possible experience to our fans around the world. We are always innovating and investing in that sense. It's all about offering the best experience to our fans. We are not thinking in short term.GT: How do you think the league can compensate from the losses incurred during the epidemic? Will the league have specific policies toward the clubs that are not very high-profile and who might suffer a severe financial crisis during the epidemic?Torrents: The coronavirus pandemic has hit the whole world and with that it has also affected the sports industry. Fortunately, La Liga implemented back in 2012 financial control measures that ensures financial health of all La Liga clubs and this allows our league to remain in a balanced situation. With that said, we have also offered our support and advisory to our clubs to minimize potential losses even though this pandemic will obviously affect all parts involved. Working towards resuming the competition is the best way to decrease the financial damage.GT: Recently, one Chinese Super League club was disbanded due to a massive financial crisis. The income-expense imbalance has beleaguered the Chinese clubs for a long time. Does La Liga have any advice or experience in maintaining financial health that it could share with the Chinese clubs?Torrents: La Liga implemented rigorous financial control measures that all clubs need to comply with in order to ensure the financial health of the league. We have a close relationship and MOUs in place with both the CFA and CSL, and with the CSL we work together to share our expertise in a variety of topics, including financial control. With that being said, every league has its owns characteristics and challenges and I'm sure that the CSL is handling these kind of situations in the best possible way.GT: Many Chinese fans worry as La Liga will maintain the promotion and relegation even if the season cannot be concluded, will the Spanish top-tier league no longer feature any Chinese footballers, such as Wu Lei who plays for Espanyol? Does it concern La Liga if Wu, whose presence will undoubtedly boost La Liga's presence in China, is no longer playing in the league?Torrents: As a top league, La Liga is highly competitive and in our more than 90 years of history there are only three clubs (Athletic Bilbao, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid) that have not ever been relegated to the second division. There are still 11 match days to go, and honestly, anything can happen. That's the beauty of football, there are no spoilers! And as of now, RCD Espanyol is a first-division club.