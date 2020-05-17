Sumatran tigers play in Ragunan Zoo amid COVID-19 outbreak in Jakarta

Two Sumatran tigers play during an Instagram Live program in Ragunan Zoo amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 17, 2020. Ragunan Zoo management has prepared the Instagram Live program since the zoo is closed to the public amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A Sumatran tiger tries to reach a piece of meat during an Instagram Live program in Ragunan Zoo amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 17, 2020. Ragunan Zoo management has prepared the Instagram Live program since the zoo is closed to the public amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A Sumatran tiger plays with a ball during an Instagram Live program in Ragunan Zoo amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 17, 2020. Ragunan Zoo management has prepared the Instagram Live program since the zoo is closed to the public amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

