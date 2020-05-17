Fight bombers taxi on the runway

Source:China Military Published: 2020/5/17 17:48:40

A JH-7 fighter bomber attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxies onto the flightline before takeoff for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on April 14.Photo:China Military


 

