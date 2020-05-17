Crossword

ACROSS

  1 Texter's "Holy cow!"

  4 Apple with the highest production in the United States

  8 "Aladdin" villain

 13 French perfume maker

 15 Assert

 16 Necessitating a torch, perhaps

 17 Rae of "Little"

 18 Liveliness

 19 Look too long

 20 Mollusk whose shell is wide open, figuratively?

 23 Sometimes-secret skill

 24 "Totes hilarious!"

 25 Gobble up

 28 Definitely feeling a workout?

 32 Lois Lane portrayer Hatcher

 33 Brownish purple

 34 Good or bad feelings

 38 Unreturnable serve

 40 Suppressed

 41 Memorable times

 42 Frozen base of a breakfast bowl

 44 Stick up with a Nerf gun?

 51 None in particular

 52 Tankard filler

 53 Intense loathing

 55 Job for a novice safecracker?

 59 Plant in a patch

 61 Mineral softer than gypsum

 62 "Peanuts" girl

 63 Language in Tehran

 64 Six-sided state

 65 Sugar ___ peas

 66 Interjected

 67 Child's ride at a fair

 68 Lao-___

DOWN



  1 Sharon Olds or John Keats

  2 Unfortunate event

  3 Break away from the band

  4 Relative of "post" and "journal"

  5 Fervent

  6 Car-collecting comedian

  7 Diamond sock pattern

  8 In a fair way

  9 Kitty feed?

 10 What bell-bottoms do

 11 Broadcast

 12 GPS suggestion

 14 NASCAR competitions

 21 Forms a cable stitch, say

 22 Fa follower

 26 With the bow, in music

 27 Typical college freshman

 29 Nest egg letters

 30 Anglican leader

 31 Pedicure spot

 34 Wang known for wedding dresses

 35 Mineral in some supplements

 36 Critter fed mouth-to-mouth

 37 "C'___ la vie!"

 39 Green prefix

 40 Sagittarius and Scorpio

 43 Lawlessness

 45 Half-giant in "Harry Potter" books

 46 Horror director Roth

 47 Ascended

 48 Papers left behind?

 49 Dollar total

 50 Desert plants with swordlike leaves

 54 Video date option

 56 Make simpler

 57 Grp. whose alphabet ends with "Zulu"

 58 Flair

 59 Ceramist's deg., maybe

 60 What was cool in the '80s?

