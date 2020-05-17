PuzzleACROSS
1 Texter's "Holy cow!"
4 Apple with the highest production in the United States
8 "Aladdin" villain
13 French perfume maker
15 Assert
16 Necessitating a torch, perhaps
17 Rae of "Little"
18 Liveliness
19 Look too long
20 Mollusk whose shell is wide open, figuratively?
23 Sometimes-secret skill
24 "Totes hilarious!"
25 Gobble up
28 Definitely feeling a workout?
32 Lois Lane portrayer Hatcher
33 Brownish purple
34 Good or bad feelings
38 Unreturnable serve
40 Suppressed
41 Memorable times
42 Frozen base of a breakfast bowl
44 Stick up with a Nerf gun?
51 None in particular
52 Tankard filler
53 Intense loathing
55 Job for a novice safecracker?
59 Plant in a patch
61 Mineral softer than gypsum
62 "Peanuts" girl
63 Language in Tehran
64 Six-sided state
65 Sugar ___ peas
66 Interjected
67 Child's ride at a fair
68 Lao-___DOWN
1 Sharon Olds or John Keats
2 Unfortunate event
3 Break away from the band
4 Relative of "post" and "journal"
5 Fervent
6 Car-collecting comedian
7 Diamond sock pattern
8 In a fair way
9 Kitty feed?
10 What bell-bottoms do
11 Broadcast
12 GPS suggestion
14 NASCAR competitions
21 Forms a cable stitch, say
22 Fa follower
26 With the bow, in music
27 Typical college freshman
29 Nest egg letters
30 Anglican leader
31 Pedicure spot
34 Wang known for wedding dresses
35 Mineral in some supplements
36 Critter fed mouth-to-mouth
37 "C'___ la vie!"
39 Green prefix
40 Sagittarius and Scorpio
43 Lawlessness
45 Half-giant in "Harry Potter" books
46 Horror director Roth
47 Ascended
48 Papers left behind?
49 Dollar total
50 Desert plants with swordlike leaves
54 Video date option
56 Make simpler
57 Grp. whose alphabet ends with "Zulu"
58 Flair
59 Ceramist's deg., maybe
60 What was cool in the '80s?
Solution