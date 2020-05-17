Puzzle

1 Texter's "Holy cow!"4 Apple with the highest production in the United States8 "Aladdin" villain13 French perfume maker15 Assert16 Necessitating a torch, perhaps17 Rae of "Little"18 Liveliness19 Look too long20 Mollusk whose shell is wide open, figuratively?23 Sometimes-secret skill24 "Totes hilarious!"25 Gobble up28 Definitely feeling a workout?32 Lois Lane portrayer Hatcher33 Brownish purple34 Good or bad feelings38 Unreturnable serve40 Suppressed41 Memorable times42 Frozen base of a breakfast bowl44 Stick up with a Nerf gun?51 None in particular52 Tankard filler53 Intense loathing55 Job for a novice safecracker?59 Plant in a patch61 Mineral softer than gypsum62 "Peanuts" girl63 Language in Tehran64 Six-sided state65 Sugar ___ peas66 Interjected67 Child's ride at a fair68 Lao-___1 Sharon Olds or John Keats2 Unfortunate event3 Break away from the band4 Relative of "post" and "journal"5 Fervent6 Car-collecting comedian7 Diamond sock pattern8 In a fair way9 Kitty feed?10 What bell-bottoms do11 Broadcast12 GPS suggestion14 NASCAR competitions21 Forms a cable stitch, say22 Fa follower26 With the bow, in music27 Typical college freshman29 Nest egg letters30 Anglican leader31 Pedicure spot34 Wang known for wedding dresses35 Mineral in some supplements36 Critter fed mouth-to-mouth37 "C'___ la vie!"39 Green prefix40 Sagittarius and Scorpio43 Lawlessness45 Half-giant in "Harry Potter" books46 Horror director Roth47 Ascended48 Papers left behind?49 Dollar total50 Desert plants with swordlike leaves54 Video date option56 Make simpler57 Grp. whose alphabet ends with "Zulu"58 Flair59 Ceramist's deg., maybe60 What was cool in the '80s?

Solution