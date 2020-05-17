RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

The excited feeling in the pit of your stomach indicates that good things are coming your way. Although you will have to put in some effort, the payoff will be more than worth it. Education will be highlighted. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 5, 11, 19.Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)A lack of communication may put some stress on a friendship. You should be able to clear the air by being open and honest about your feelings. Creative endeavors will prove fruitful. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Trouble may arise when it comes to relationship matters. Although your significant other may not outright say what is wrong, if you read between the lines you should be able to figure things out rather easily. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)The day will progress smoothly... until it does not. Make sure you are mentally prepared for some unexpected trouble, so it does not catch you off guard when it arrives. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Pay close attention to your surroundings today or else you are bound to miss out on a major opportunity. Do not hesitate to share what you find with others. Romance is in the stars for you. This will be a great time to get out and socialize. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Fun and excitement can be yours if you head out with friends. Try to take on activities that will get your heart pumping. A little exercise will do you some good. A major career milestone is right around the corner for you. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Do not shy away from challenges. Although you may not feel up to the task, you have everything you need to succeed inside you. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Time will be on your side at work today. Take advantage of this opportunity to spread your wings a bit by taking on some additional tasks. Those above you are sure to take notice. A close friend may be in need of a shoulder to cry on. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Knowledge is power. Pay attention to the news and you should be able to avoid a major disaster. Things are looking up on the romance front. This will prove to be a great day for moving your relationship to an all new level. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Although you are generally easygoing, today it will be time to tap into the more aggressive side of your personality. You will have to fight if you want to hold onto everything you have worked for. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Some minor teasing may land you in trouble with friends today, so it might be wise to rein in your sense of humor. Only time will tell if a major financial decision you have made will bear fruit. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Destiny will call on you today. It is time for you to step up and take charge. If you are willing to lead from the front, others will follow. The stars will align for you when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)The more you give, the more you will receive today. Go ahead and open your heart and your wallet. Exercise should be made a priority. ✭✭✭