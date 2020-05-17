US Democrats launch probe

US President Donald Trump leaves a news conference on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on May 11, 2020. Photo: AFP

Congressional Democrats on Saturday launched a probe into US President Donald Trump's "politically-motivated" dismissal of a government watchdog believed to have been investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.The announcement came after Trump told House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Friday that he planned to dismiss State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.It was Trump's third abrupt dismissal of an official tasked with monitoring governmental abuse and misconduct since April, and drew criticism even from members of his own party."The firings of multiple Inspectors General is unprecedented; doing so without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose," tweeted Republican Mitt Romney."It is a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power," Romney continued.Two senior Democrats - Senator Bob Menendez and congressman Eliot Engel - said in a statement they "unalterably oppose the politically-motivated firing."The lawmakers said Linick had apparently "opened an investigation into wrongdoing by Secretary Pompeo himself," and said the firing was "transparently designed to protect Secretary Pompeo from personal accountability ... and may be an illegal act of retaliation."A Democratic congressional aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Linick was probing complaints that Pompeo inappropriately used a political appointee to perform personal tasks for himself and his wife Susan.CNN, citing a senior State Department official, reported that Pompeo himself had recommended the firing and hand-picked Stephen Akard, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, to succeed Linick.By law, the administration must give Congress 30 days' notice of its plans to terminate an inspector general, in theory giving lawmakers time to study the move - and protest if warranted."A general lack of confidence simply is not sufficient detail to satisfy Congress," warned Republican senator Chuck Grassley.But previous such firings have gone through unimpeded, and those dismissed have been replaced by political allies of the Republican president.Engel, who heads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, requested that the White House and State Department turn over records related to Linick's dismissal.They also asked to see files for IG investigations "involving the Office of the Secretary that were open, pending, or incomplete at the time of Mr. Linick's firing."Pompeo has raised eyebrows for frequently traveling the world on his government plane with his wife, who has no official role.AFP