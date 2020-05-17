Learning Chinese

(xuányá qiūqiān)A: Let's go to Chongqing during the National Holiday.十一放假我们一起去重庆玩吧。(shíyī fànɡjià wǒmén yìqǐ qùchónɡqìnɡ wánbā.)B: I really like Chongqing. It has a lot of good food.我好喜欢重庆的各种网红餐厅的美食。(wǒ hǎoxǐhuān chónɡqìnɡde ɡèzhǒnɡ wǎnɡhónɡ cāntīnɡde měishí.)A: I really like Chongqing cuisine too. I also want to ride that cliff swing. I heard it is the biggest swing in Asia. At its fastest it can reach 130 kilometers an hour.我也超级喜欢重庆的美食。我还想去坐那个悬崖秋千。听说是亚洲最大的秋千。最高时速可以达到130公里。(wǒyě chāojí xǐhuān chónɡqìnɡde měi shí. wǒháixiǎnɡqù zuònàɡè xuányáqiūqiān. tīnɡshuōshì yàzhōu zuìdàde qiūqiān. zuìɡāo shísù kěyǐ dádào yībǎisānshí ɡōnɡlǐ.)B: I heard about that too. But I don't think it has opened to the public yet.我也听说过那个。但是最近还没有对外开放吧。(wǒyě tīnɡshuōɡuò nàɡè. dànshì zuìjìn háiméiyǒu duìwài kāifànɡbā.)A: Yup. I am really looking forward to going there together and trying it during the National Holiday.对。期待十一的时候可以一起去试试。(duì. qīdài shíyīde shíhòu kěyǐ yīqǐ qù shìshì.)

