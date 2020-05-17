Learning Chinese

Chat attack
cliff swing
悬崖秋千
(xuányá qiūqiān)
A: Let's go to Chongqing during the National Holiday.
十一放假我们一起去重庆玩吧。
(shíyī fànɡjià wǒmén yìqǐ qùchónɡqìnɡ wánbā.)
B: I really like Chongqing. It has a lot of good food.
我好喜欢重庆的各种网红餐厅的美食。
(wǒ hǎoxǐhuān chónɡqìnɡde ɡèzhǒnɡ wǎnɡhónɡ cāntīnɡde měishí.)
A: I really like Chongqing cuisine too. I also want to ride that cliff swing. I heard it is the biggest swing in Asia. At its fastest it can reach 130 kilometers an hour.
我也超级喜欢重庆的美食。我还想去坐那个悬崖秋千。听说是亚洲最大的秋千。最高时速可以达到130公里。
(wǒyě chāojí xǐhuān chónɡqìnɡde měi shí. wǒháixiǎnɡqù zuònàɡè xuányáqiūqiān. tīnɡshuōshì yàzhōu zuìdàde qiūqiān. zuìɡāo shísù kěyǐ dádào yībǎisānshí ɡōnɡlǐ.)
B: I heard about that too. But I don't think it has opened to the public yet.
我也听说过那个。但是最近还没有对外开放吧。
(wǒyě tīnɡshuōɡuò nàɡè. dànshì zuìjìn háiméiyǒu duìwài kāifànɡbā.)
A: Yup. I am really looking forward to going there together and trying it during the National Holiday.
对。期待十一的时候可以一起去试试。
(duì. qīdài shíyīde shíhòu kěyǐ yīqǐ qù shìshì.)
