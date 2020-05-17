Scenery of Huangguoshu Waterfall scenic spot

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/17 20:24:59

Tourists visit the Huangguoshu Waterfall scenic spot in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists visit the Huangguoshu Waterfall scenic spot in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on May 16, 2020 shows the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on May 16, 2020 shows the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus