Health assembly should not be diverted by political agenda: observers

File picture shows World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks at a daily briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 9, 2020. (Photo by Li Ye/Xinhua)

The World Health Organization (WHO) is scheduled to hold its 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva on Monday.Experts called for participants to focus on effective international cooperation in battling the coronavirus pandemic rather than pushing other political agendas such as the US-led campaign to help Taiwan regain WHO observer status According to the assembly schedule seen on the WHO website, this year's assembly is expected to be accomplished within two days and to be held in the form of video conferences. The whole agenda is set to center on the COVID-19 pandemic.The European Union will put forward a proposal to the WHA calling for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported on May 5. The US has led calls for a probe into the origin of the virus and found support from Australia."Whether the draft for an international investigation would be approved at WHA is hard to say," Jin Canrong, associate dean of Renmin University of China's school of international studies in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday."We [China] never object to an investigation but firmly oppose an investigation led by the US targeting China . A fair international investigation led by the WHO on the virus origins should be conducted in all relevant countries, including the US," Jin said.Zhu Feng, a professor of international relations at Nanjing University, told the Global Times on Sunday that as a responsible country, China has always been willing to cooperate with the WHO, including having an independent, fair and transparent investigation."And China is also working with other countries on other scientific researches, including vaccine developments. China opposed a US-led investigation, which targets China," Zhu said.The US had "deliberately overlooked scientific research and spread conspiracies of the virus coming from a Wuhan lab," he said.The WHO, whose main responsibilities are dealing with global public health, has become a battlefield for diplomatic affairs and international relations.Although the US and EU both made accusations against China over the coronavirus, they have some differences, Cui Hongjian, director of EU studies at the China Institute of International Studies in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.The EU wants to have an independent probe into the virus origins, mostly to avoid a second spike, but the US, from the very beginning, has alleged that China was guilty, Cui noted.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) jointly hold a video conference to brief China's experience on COVID-19 response to international experts from various countries and representatives of some embassies in China and international organizations on Thursday. Photo: screenshot of the NHC

