Blaze breaks out at NE China petroleum plant

A fire broke out at a petroleum plant in Fushun, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Saturday. No casualties were reported.A Fushun Petrochemical sewage tank caught fire at 9:33 pm. Some 34 fire engines and 120 firefighters were dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fire before 10:00 pm.The fire occurred at one of the facility's open sewage buffer tanks. Severe storm conditions, including thunder, lightning, and heavy rain, were underway when the fire began.A local resident, surnamed Shi, who lives near the plant, told the Global Times that his building shook when the fire started."I saw through the window that the fire was huge with thick smoke billowing up while lightning was striking along with loud thunder," he said.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Fushun, home to several big industry facilities, has encountered previous fires at its chemical plants.In November 2015, a carbon fractionation unit at a local synthetic rubber plant exploded and caught fire. No injuries or fatalities were reported.In 2010, an aromatic hydrocarbon facility, also at Fushun Petrochemical, caught fire after sealing leak exploded during operations.