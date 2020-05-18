Puzzle

1 Says "Who?"5 Conditions8 Unstated yet understood13 Awards in "Mad Men"15 Almond, for one16 Animal that swallowed Jonah17 "Hoarders" channel18 Onetime arena fighter20 Clara Bow nickname, with "The"22 French silk city23 Mind reading ability, briefly24 Geometric art genre26 / / /, in bowling28 Part of a molecule30 Palindromic farm female31 Slender fish32 Go for an apple33 Sales target35 Tree with a red variety39 Greek resort island41 "Neato!"42 Climate change protocol city43 Cunningly capture44 North Pole workers46 "That's amazing!"47 "___ the ramparts ..."49 Actor Parsons50 B&B cousins51 California's most populous inland city54 Elite groups of invitees56 Loosey-goosey57 Pear with brown skin59 Island near Bora Bora62 Accepting bribes65 Buzzing instrument66 Come to terms67 Get hitched68 Word that sounds the same if its first or second letter is removed69 Angels and Devils70 Original Beatle Sutcliffe71 Home to about 4.5 billion1 Palm known for its berries2 Blinds part3 *Longest venomous snake4 Element with the symbol Na5 Gerund suffix6 *1987 Vietnam War film7 Request to an unwanted follower?8 *TV show whose third season aired more than 25 years after its second9 Exciting kind of moment10 Provide food for11 "You win"12 College Park, Md., athletes14 Belgrade resident19 One teaspoon, e.g.21 California congressman Ted25 Cussed27 One on your side28 Basic concepts29 Bart or Lisa33 *Heads of colonies34 Headache relief brand36 Cuts back, and a hint to the starred answers' starts37 School founded by Henry VI38 Spreadsheet parts40 Some big 'dos45 Discharge48 ___ beer50 Odysseus' kingdom51 Parade attraction52 Rockies, for one53 Additional55 Fifth Avenue retailer58 Old sayings60 "Sula" novelist Morrison61 Small bit63 Tailor's bottom line?64 Ending for brown. or rice.

Solution