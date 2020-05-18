PuzzleACROSS
1 Says "Who?"
5 Conditions
8 Unstated yet understood
13 Awards in "Mad Men"
15 Almond, for one
16 Animal that swallowed Jonah
17 "Hoarders" channel
18 Onetime arena fighter
20 Clara Bow nickname, with "The"
22 French silk city
23 Mind reading ability, briefly
24 Geometric art genre
26 / / /, in bowling
28 Part of a molecule
30 Palindromic farm female
31 Slender fish
32 Go for an apple
33 Sales target
35 Tree with a red variety
39 Greek resort island
41 "Neato!"
42 Climate change protocol city
43 Cunningly capture
44 North Pole workers
46 "That's amazing!"
47 "___ the ramparts ..."
49 Actor Parsons
50 B&B cousins
51 California's most populous inland city
54 Elite groups of invitees
56 Loosey-goosey
57 Pear with brown skin
59 Island near Bora Bora
62 Accepting bribes
65 Buzzing instrument
66 Come to terms
67 Get hitched
68 Word that sounds the same if its first or second letter is removed
69 Angels and Devils
70 Original Beatle Sutcliffe
71 Home to about 4.5 billionDOWN
1 Palm known for its berries
2 Blinds part
3 *Longest venomous snake
4 Element with the symbol Na
5 Gerund suffix
6 *1987 Vietnam War film
7 Request to an unwanted follower?
8 *TV show whose third season aired more than 25 years after its second
9 Exciting kind of moment
10 Provide food for
11 "You win"
12 College Park, Md., athletes
14 Belgrade resident
19 One teaspoon, e.g.
21 California congressman Ted
25 Cussed
27 One on your side
28 Basic concepts
29 Bart or Lisa
33 *Heads of colonies
34 Headache relief brand
36 Cuts back, and a hint to the starred answers' starts
37 School founded by Henry VI
38 Spreadsheet parts
40 Some big 'dos
45 Discharge
48 ___ beer
50 Odysseus' kingdom
51 Parade attraction
52 Rockies, for one
53 Additional
55 Fifth Avenue retailer
58 Old sayings
60 "Sula" novelist Morrison
61 Small bit
63 Tailor's bottom line?
64 Ending for brown. or rice.
Solution