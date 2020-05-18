Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/5/18 19:38:40

Crossword for tea break

Puzzle

ACROSS



  1 Says "Who?"

  5 Conditions

  8 Unstated yet understood

 13 Awards in "Mad Men"

 15 Almond, for one

 16 Animal that swallowed Jonah

 17 "Hoarders" channel

 18 Onetime arena fighter

 20 Clara Bow nickname, with "The"

 22 French silk city

 23 Mind reading ability, briefly

 24 Geometric art genre

 26 / / /, in bowling

 28 Part of a molecule

 30 Palindromic farm female

 31 Slender fish

 32 Go for an apple

 33 Sales target

 35 Tree with a red variety

 39 Greek resort island

 41 "Neato!"

 42 Climate change protocol city

 43 Cunningly capture

 44 North Pole workers

 46 "That's amazing!"

 47 "___ the ramparts ..."

 49 Actor Parsons

 50 B&B cousins

 51 California's most populous inland city

 54 Elite groups of invitees

 56 Loosey-goosey

 57 Pear with brown skin

 59 Island near Bora Bora

 62 Accepting bribes

 65 Buzzing instrument

 66 Come to terms

 67 Get hitched

 68 Word that sounds the same if its first or second letter is removed

 69 Angels and Devils

 70 Original Beatle Sutcliffe

 71 Home to about 4.5 billion

DOWN

  1 Palm known for its berries

  2 Blinds part

  3 *Longest venomous snake

  4 Element with the symbol Na

  5 Gerund suffix

  6 *1987 Vietnam War film

  7 Request to an unwanted follower?

  8 *TV show whose third season aired more than 25 years after its second

  9 Exciting kind of moment

 10 Provide food for

 11 "You win"

 12 College Park, Md., athletes

 14 Belgrade resident

 19 One teaspoon, e.g.

 21 California congressman Ted

 25 Cussed

 27 One on your side

 28 Basic concepts

 29 Bart or Lisa

 33 *Heads of colonies

 34 Headache relief brand

 36 Cuts back, and a hint to the starred answers' starts

 37 School founded by Henry VI

 38 Spreadsheet parts

 40 Some big 'dos

 45 Discharge

 48 ___ beer

 50 Odysseus' kingdom

 51 Parade attraction

 52 Rockies, for one

 53 Additional

 55 Fifth Avenue retailer

 58 Old sayings

 60 "Sula" novelist Morrison

 61 Small bit

 63 Tailor's bottom line?

 64 Ending for brown. or rice.

Solution



RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus