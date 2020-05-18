RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Adaptability will be the key to getting ahead. The more various your toolset, the more you will be able to accomplish, so try not to pigeonhole yourself. Your love life is about to make the leap to an all new level. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 7, 12, 17.Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You will have a lot to look forward today. As the opportunities keep rolling in, you may end being overwhelmed by the choices before you. When you are unsure which path to take, going with your gut will be the best choice. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Friendship will play an important role in how your day unfolds. Keep your allies close and your friends closer. A major financial opportunity is heading your way, so make sure you free up some money. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Trouble is waiting around the corner for you. Tread carefully as you go through your day so that any challenges do not catch you unawares. You are sure to walk away happy if you go for some shopping tonight. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Some alone time with your significant other will be exactly what your relationship needed. A nice heart-to-heart talk is sure to strengthen the bonds between you two. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Taking on challenges together will build camaraderie among your team. After work, do not forget to celebrate together as well! Things are looking up for you when it comes to love and romance. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Do not worry if you are feeling overshadowed by your peers. You may not be as flashy as others, but those above you have taken notice of your hard work and dedication. Just keep on the good work. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)It will take considerable time and effort to get through the tasks before you today, so patience will be a must. Take things one step at a time and success will arrive before you even realize it. Money matters should be dealt with. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)You may experience some trouble in paradise today. The best way to lighten your partner's anger will be to keep an open mind and truly listen to what are trying to tell you. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)It is time to take stock of your life financially speaking. Go over your savings and investments and make changes with a focus on the long-term. Upgrading your skills by taking part in classes during your free time will be the best way to get ahead in your career. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Travel is in the cards for you. By exploring new areas you will actually be able to learn something you never knew about yourself. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)A partnership with someone new will feel like a match made in Heaven. Take advantage of this situation to try and take on some challenges that you would normally avoid. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)The sins of the past should be left exactly there, the past. Each day is a chance for a brand new fresh start. Romance is on the rise. ✭✭✭