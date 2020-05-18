Watching together, apart: online film screening under COVID-19 lockdown

Several online movie tickets booking apps seen on a mobile phone File photo: VCG

China's cinema industry, the world's second-largest by box office size after the United States, was left reeling by social distancing orders and restrictions following the outbreak of COVID-19. More than 10,000 cinemas shuttered their doors in January and remained closed for over three months.As the ban on theaters and cinemas continues, the industry has been under tremendous pressure to change how it operates.Globally, some major international film festivals have opted to move online. In late April, YouTube announced the new event We Are One, a global film screening event to take place on May 29. Festivals including the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the Berlin International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival have confirmed their participation.The international shift from red carpets and theater houses highlights the pressure under which the industry is being forced to transform, in an extended time of travel restrictions and social distancing. In China, where the film industry is rising, traditional theaters are struggling and new forms of movie screenings are emerging.According to media reports, over 30 billion yuan ($4.23 billion) is expected to be lost in the industry in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus lockdown.Earlier this year blockbuster comedy Lost in Russia, produced by Huanxi Media Group and initially scheduled to premiere during this year's Spring Festival holiday, was released on several online streaming platforms. The premiere generated over 600 million views within three days, with more than 180 million people watching the movie.The precedent set by Lost in Russia indicates the online screening market has much greater potential than originally thought, Lin Li, film curator for the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, told the Global Times."Film lovers will always find a way to gather, share and discuss, online or offline," Lin said. "Online screenings and the following discussions can break the restraint during the coronavirus lockdown. They are no longer limited by venue, and are therefore accessible to more people."Large online streaming platforms such as iQiyi, Tencent and Youku charge audiences for different monthly membership packages, while some smaller streaming companies are now selling e-tickets for single online movie screenings.Single e-tickets, are one-time passes that allow viewers to enter an online screening room for a specific period of time, and online discussions are usually held after the screenings, either with movie production teams or critics."So far the events are generating good crowds, most of whom are very keen movie lovers," said Xiong Xiang, a staff member of the company. "The screenings are usually followed by discussions with professional movie critics, which is why most people join the screenings in the first place."For smaller companies such as MovieZone, competing with large, established platforms such as iQiyi or Tencent to screen blockbuster movies is challenging, and they are eyeing a more niche but devoted group of cinema goers.Although the emerging industry has no doubt been put on the fast track amid the pandemic, it is still facing many challenges from profitability to anticipated competition from traditional cinemas when restrictions are finally lifted.When Lost in Russia first premiered on online platforms, its producer Huanxi Media was faced with waves of protests. Many cinemas saw the online premiere as detrimental to the long-term model and profitability of their businesses.Xiong told the Global Times that the company's current strategy, like many in the industry, is to attract more people with cheaper or free tickets."We are still at an early stage when it is unlikely that people are willing to pay full price for tickets for an online screening," Xiong said. "So we are still in the trial and error phase, testing the waters to see what attracts viewers to our online events, and how we can keep them there."Beijing resident Zhang Yu participated in an online streaming session and said that while he enjoyed the event, he still prefers offline activities and is looking forward to the ban being completely lifted."As a movie lover I really enjoyed the online screening, where people could still gather in a way and have a discussion on what they watched," Zhang said. "But, having said that, I still think of it as a makeshift plan during the quarantine period."