Learning Chinese

Chat attackflaunt标榜(biāobǎnɡ)A: Have you seen Chen Xiaoqing's Once Upon a Bite 2?你看陈晓卿的《风味人间2》了没？(nǐkàn chénxiǎoqīnɡde fēnɡwèirénjiānèr leméi?)B: Has it come out already? I didn't know at all.已经出了吗？我都完全不知道啊。(yǐjīnɡ chūlema? wǒdōu wánquán bùzhīdào a.)A: Aren't you always flaunting the fact that you are an experienced diner? How could you not know this?你不是一直标榜自己为资深吃货嘛？居然不知道。(nǐbùshì yìzhí biāobǎnɡ zìjǐ wéizīshēn chīhuòma? jūrán bùzhīdào.)B: I missed it. I need to catch up on it. I'm sure that director Chen's food documentary won't disappoint.漏掉了。我得赶紧补一下了。相信陈导的美食纪录片不会让我失望。(lòudiàole. wǒděi ɡǎnjǐn bǔ yīxiàle. xiānɡxìn chéndǎode měishí jìlùpiān bùhuì rànɡwǒ shīwànɡ.)A: Of course not. I liked the first episode the best. It was about honey. I look forward to you sharing your thoughts after you finish watching it.当然。我最喜欢的就是第一集,讲蜂蜜的。期待你看完和我分享你的观后感。(dānɡrán. wǒzuìxǐhuānde jiùshì dìyījí, jiǎnɡfēnɡmìde. qīdài nǐkànwán héwǒ fēnxiǎnɡ nǐde ɡuānhòuɡǎn.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT