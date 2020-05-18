Learning Chinese

Chat attack
flaunt
标榜
(biāobǎnɡ)
A: Have you seen Chen Xiaoqing's Once Upon a Bite 2?
你看陈晓卿的《风味人间2》了没？
(nǐkàn chénxiǎoqīnɡde fēnɡwèirénjiānèr leméi?)
B: Has it come out already? I didn't know at all.
已经出了吗？我都完全不知道啊。
(yǐjīnɡ chūlema? wǒdōu wánquán bùzhīdào a.)
A: Aren't you always flaunting the fact that you are an experienced diner? How could you not know this?
你不是一直标榜自己为资深吃货嘛？居然不知道。
(nǐbùshì yìzhí biāobǎnɡ zìjǐ wéizīshēn chīhuòma? jūrán bùzhīdào.)
B: I missed it. I need to catch up on it. I'm sure that director Chen's food documentary won't disappoint.
漏掉了。我得赶紧补一下了。相信陈导的美食纪录片不会让我失望。
(lòudiàole. wǒděi ɡǎnjǐn bǔ yīxiàle. xiānɡxìn chéndǎode měishí jìlùpiān bùhuì rànɡwǒ shīwànɡ.)
A: Of course not. I liked the first episode the best. It was about honey. I look forward to you sharing your thoughts after you finish watching it.
当然。我最喜欢的就是第一集,讲蜂蜜的。期待你看完和我分享你的观后感。
(dānɡrán. wǒzuìxǐhuānde jiùshì dìyījí, jiǎnɡfēnɡmìde. qīdài nǐkànwán héwǒ fēnxiǎnɡ nǐde ɡuānhòuɡǎn.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT