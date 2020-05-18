China imposes anti-dumping tariffs on Australian barley: MOFCOM

Chinese and Australian national flags are seen at an event in Sydney, Australia, September 8, 2019.Photo:Xinhua

China will impose anti-dumping tariffs of up to 73.6 percent on barley imported from Australia for five years, effective Tuesday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Monday.A Chinese investigation determined that Australian exporters were dumping barley in China and did material damage to the domestic barley industry, according to a statement on the ministry's website.As a result, shipments by Australian companies - including Kalgan Nominees Pty Ltd, JW & JI Mcdonald & Sons and Haycroft Enterprises - will face tariffs of 73.6 percent.The ministry decided to launch anti-dumping investigations into barley from Australia in November 2018.