China imposes anti-dumping tariffs on Australian barley: MOFCOM

Chinese and Australian national flags are seen at an event in Sydney, Australia, September 8, 2019.Photo:Xinhua
China will impose anti-dumping tariffs of up to 73.6 percent on barley imported from Australia for five years, effective Tuesday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) said on Monday.
A Chinese investigation determined that Australian exporters were dumping barley in China and did material damage to the domestic barley industry, according to a statement on the ministry's website.
As a result, shipments by Australian companies - including Kalgan Nominees Pty Ltd, JW & JI Mcdonald & Sons and Haycroft Enterprises - will face tariffs of 73.6 percent.
The ministry decided to launch anti-dumping investigations into barley from Australia in November 2018.