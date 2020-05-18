Scenery of Mount Qomolangma National Nature Reserve in Tibet

Photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows a yellow-billed chough at Mount Qomolangma National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Mount Qomolangma National Nature Reserve was set up in 1988. Covering an area of more than 33,800 square km, it is home to one of the world's most vulnerable ecosystems.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on May 14, 2020 shows blue sheeps near the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on May 2, 2020 shows a great rosefinch at Mount Qomolangma National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on May 16, 2020 shows a seabuckthorn forest growing at the foot of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on May 8, 2020 shows a blue sheep at Mount Qomolangma National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on May 13, 2020 shows the fields and seabuckthorn forests in Pasum Village at the foot of Mount Qomolangma, in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on May 7, 2020 shows blue sheep at Mount Qomolangma National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on May 13, 2020 shows a flock of sheep in Pasum Village at the foot of Mount Qomolangma, in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua