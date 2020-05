Artists paint a mural of "Darna", a Filipino fictional superhero, dressed as a doctor on a building to express their gratitude to all COVID-19 frontliners in Manila, the Philippines on May 17, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Artists paint a mural of "Darna", a Filipino fictional superhero, dressed as a doctor on a building to express their gratitude to all COVID-19 frontliners in Manila, the Philippines on May 17, 2020. Photo:Xinhua