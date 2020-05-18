Bangladeshi gov't begins ramping up makeshift quarantine, hospital facilities

Photo shows officials and health professionals visiting the Bashundhara COVID-19 Isolation Hospital (Temporary Health Centre) shortly after its inauguration in Dhaka, Bangladesh on May 17, 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues unabated, the Bangladeshi government has begun ramping up makeshift quarantine and hospital facilities in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere in the country.Photo:Xinhua

