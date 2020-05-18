Palestinians prepare traditional cookies for sale ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival

Palestinian women prepare traditional cookies for sale inside a local women's association ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival in celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during the lockdown due to COVID-19 epidemic, in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, May 17, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Palestinian women prepare traditional cookies for sale inside a local women's association ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival in celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during the lockdown due to COVID-19 epidemic, in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, May 17, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Palestinian women prepare traditional cookies for sale inside a local women's association ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival in celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during the lockdown due to COVID-19 epidemic, in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, May 17, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Palestinian women prepare traditional cookies for sale inside a local women's association ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival in celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during the lockdown due to COVID-19 epidemic, in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, May 17, 2020. Photo:Xinhua