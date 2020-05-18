Soldiers fast-rope from hovering helicopters

Soldiers assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army fast-rope from a Mi-17 transport helicopter as it hovers at an extremely-low altitude during a force projection operation on May 9, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Soldiers assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army fast-rope from a Mi-17 transport helicopter as it hovers at an extremely-low altitude during a force projection operation on May 9, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A cluster of transport and attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army lift off at night during a force projection operation on May 9, 2020. Photo:Xinhua