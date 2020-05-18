China backs fair review of COVID-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech on Monday at the opening session of the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) via a video conference. This is the first time in the World Health Organization's history to hold an annual meeting via a video conference. Photo: Xinhua

China supports the comprehensive review of the COVID-19 response, which should be conducted in an objective and impartial manner, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday at the opening session of the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA).The top Chinese leader's comment was echoed by many scientists and medical experts across the world, who have also rejected a misinterpretation of such review by some Western politicians and media outlets as an independent inquiry to hold Beijing accountable for the outbreak, as part of their efforts to politicize the pandemic of COVID-19.The world is facing the most serious public health emergency since World War II, calling on the international community to increase political and financial support for the World Health Organization (WHO), which, Xi said, plays a vital role in leading the battle to save more lives . Xi also said that with enormous sacrifice, China has turned the tide on the virus and protected people's lives. During this process, the country attached great importance to openness, transparency and responsibility."China supports the idea of a comprehensive review of the global response to COVID-19 after it is brought under control to sum up the experiences and address the deficiencies. This work should be based on science and professionalism, led by WHO and conducted in an objective and impartial manner," Xi said.More than 100 countries have reportedly joined a coalition to come up with a draft resolution calling for support for all countries upon their request in implementing a multi-sector action plan in strengthening their health systems against the COVID-19 pandemic, working collaboratively at all levels to develop, and scale up effective and affordable diagnostics, therapeutics, medicine and vaccines, showed the resolution.The resolution also called on using existing mechanisms to review experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19. However, such an initiative has been misinterpreted by some Western politicians and media as a probe into China's initial handling of the outbreak, according to media reportsBloomberg reported that China faces an angry world seeking virus answers, as the EU and Australia are pushing forward the probe into the virus' origin at the WHA in an article published on Sunday. Some media like Channel NewsAsia reported last week that Beijing has suspended imports of Australian beef as retaliation for Canberra's push to probe the origins of the virus, heating up tensions between the two countries.Xi's support for the review on the COVID-19, however, clarified the stance of the Chinese side, which always supports open, transparent and scientific-based studies, given the country has nothing to hide and to fear, as some Chinese officials and experts emphasized. The question about the origin of the novel coronavirus and other relevant questions should be the task of scientists, not politicians. As COVID-19 may have multiple birthplaces around the world, as some experts have suggested, any thorough investigation should be conducted at the global level.Some media and online critics also said countries like Russia are backing such a coalition - calling it China's "strategic partner" to join the initiative to pressure Beijing. However, the Chinese side emphasized that it has always been supporting global cooperation and attaching great importance to the WHO for its leading role in this fight. Such confusion of the purpose of this draft resolution proposed by the coalition also reflects a misunderstanding of existing mechanisms in reviewing and drawing lessons from the pandemic.