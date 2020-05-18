New Delhi applies odd-even formula for shops amid COVID-19 lockdown

A vendor sells groceries on a street during the lockdown in New Delhi, India, May 13, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a special economic package of 267 billion U.S. dollars to make the country self-reliant amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Indian capital city chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday announced that markets and shopping complexes can reopen on an odd-even formula basis amid the COVID-19 lockdown.Kejriwal also said buses, autos and taxis can run in the city with limited passengers while giving details of the fourth phase of lockdown that has been extended by the federal government until May 31."We have to open our economy gradually. All industries will be allowed to reopen in Delhi. Construction activities will restart but only local workers will be allowed. Workers beyond Delhi's borders will not be allowed," Kejriwal said in a video address. "There will be no activities in containment zones except for essential services."Barber shops, spas, salons, metro trains, schools, colleges, malls and cinemas will remain closed in the national capital until further orders and stepping out of homes between 7:00 p.m. local time to 7:00 a.m. local time, except for essential services, will be prohibited.Kejriwal said private offices can also open at full strength, but he would encourage employees to work at home."Markets can open but shops will open on an odd-even basis. Sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators," he said. "Construction activities are allowed in the national capital now but only with laborers who are in Delhi right now."Autorickshaw, cycle-rickshaw will be allowed to ply with only one passenger. Taxi and cabs will be allowed to carry two passengers.Likewise, buses will carry a maximum of 20 passengers who will be screened before boarding.Two-wheelers will be allowed without any pillion as per the new order.India's federal home ministry said states cannot dilute the restrictions imposed in lockdown guidelines and can only make them stricter based on local level assessment.Meanwhile, the guidelines issued by home ministry specify wearing of face covers is compulsory, spitting will be punishable with fine and social distancing is to be followed by all persons in public places and in transport.Delhi has over 10,000 novel coronavirus cases.