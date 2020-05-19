Health officials rule out COVID-19 for 33 Beijingers with fever symptoms from air conditioning

File Photo:Xinhua

A group of 33 people in Beijing’s Xicheng district who had shown fever-like symptoms were later diagnosed with bacterial respiratory tract infections caused by a central air conditioning unit, and Beijing’s Center for Diseases Prevention and Control has already ruled out the possibility of novel coronavirus infection being the culprit, local health authorities said on Monday.A cluster of people inside a building on Fuxingmenwai Street in the capital’s western district have displayed symptoms of fever. As of Monday morning, a total of 33 patients with fever symptoms have been treated with local authorities launching a probe into the building, according to a routine press conference held by the Beijing municipal government on Monday.The patients involved have all tested negative for novel coronavirus in nucleic acid tests, and experts claimed that the major cause for the fever cluster was due to an air conditioning unit inside the building and the pathogen responsible has been initially diagnosed as Group A of streptococcus haemolyticus, Chen Xin, an official from the district’s health authorities, told a press conference on Monday.Beijing has been on high alert and sticking to “wartime” measures against the COVID-19 as the city will host the “two sessions” this week and local authorities have expanded the scope of close-contact screening from previously two days to four before a COVID-19 patient, suspected patient or silent carrier shows symptoms, local authorities said on Monday.At present, the local CDC has carried out an in-depth epidemiological investigation into the workplace and disinfected the air-conditioner and entire office area.Beijing has zero reported new cases of COVID-19, no suspected cases and zero asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, as the capital city records both no imported infections and domestic transmission for 32 consecutive days, according to local health authorities.Global Times