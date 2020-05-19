Government officials busted for livestream account misuse

Photo: cnsphoto

Officials in China have been promoting agricultural products on livestreaming platforms. As their efforts have found widespread approval on Chinese social media, a few were recently busted for committing sales fraud, while others were asking their "fans" to complement their "good looks."A government employee in a western city in charge of e-commerce business said that many officials had asked for help on their livestreaming platforms amid the latest trend that involves officials promoting local sideline products."They don't want to lose face if their sales are lower than others, so they asked for large audience numbers to watch their livestreaming videos and buy their products," he said.The easiest way to meet demand is to find web celebrities with many followers and work with them so they can "steal" some of the attention.To boost sales, officials have gone to great lengths. Some officials set "minimum consumption" rates for employees to purchase their products. Officials were making "money at a loss" by selling their products at prices below the regular cost. Meanwhile, some officials were using "fake orders" so their sales figures would appear higher by asking their followers to buy items during their live broadcasts and then return them later.Employees also revealed that they had been told to complement government officials during their livestreams, saying that they "look handsome" or that they were "good leaders."Netizens slammed the officials for turning a good way to promote production during the post-epidemic period into their private "charm show.""What's the point of such live streaming? They obviously care about their 'faces' way more than the actual good." said one netizen on Weibo."We welcome those with true hearts to serve the people, not those who want the people to serve them," read another online comment.