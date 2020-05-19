China-made machine guns boost weaponry capabilities for combat vehicles, boats, and helicopters

Photo: A three-barrel 12.7mm caliber rotary machine gun developed by China is mounted on a light armored vehicle. Photo: China Central Television

China's newest Gatling-style machine guns are expected to provide light combat vehicles, motor boats, and helicopters with heavier firepower.One model features six 7.62mm caliber barrels and can shoot 6,000 rounds per minute, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday.The independently developed weapon, comparable to the US-made Minigun, has been used on various combat vehicles including light armor tanks and quad bikes, according to CCTV.China recently finished developing a more powerful version. With three -12.7mm caliber barrels, the upgrade has the highest round-per-minute at 2,000, and a bigger cartridge that can hold 400 bullets, making it more powerful than regular large-caliber machine guns, CCTV said.Last year, China revealed the Z-20, the country's most advanced utility helicopter. The chopper is expected to become the main combat aircraft of the Chinese Army's aerial assault brigades, Shanghai-based news website eastday.com reported on Sunday.The Chinese-made Gatling guns could be installed on the Z-20, which would allow it to provide firepower support for assault ground troops, the report also said.