Chinese scenic spots celebrate 10th China Tourism Day with discounts and promotions

Azalea blossoms are seen on the Shenghua Mountain in Fengcheng city, East China's Jiangxi province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaoming)

Many provinces and regions throughout China, including Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Central China's Hubei Province, introduced discounts and promotions to celebrate the 10th China Tourism Day on Tuesday.Scenic spots like Tianshan Grand Canyon, an ancient ecological park and old town in Xinjiang, offered half-price tickets to visitors on Tuesday, Chinese news site The Paper reported.According to a press release travel giant Ctrip sent to the Global Times on Tuesday, the Happy Valley amusement park in East China's Shanghai Municipality, film capital Hengdian World Studios and the historic town of Wuzhen, both located in East China's Zhejiang Province, were the top three most popular scenic spots over the past few days.In light of the improved domestic situation concerning COVID-019, China welcomed its holiday tourism peak of the year over the Labor Day holiday period, which ran from May 1 to 5.According to the official website of the China Tourism Academy, the number of domestic tourists reached 115 million, while domestic tourism revenue reached 47.56 billion yuan ($6.7 billion) during the holiday."Chinese visitors gradually regained confidence to travel as the epidemic situation improved. I expect that the domestic tourism market will recover 70 percent to 80 percent within three months," Ctrip chairman Liang Jiangzhang told the Global Times on Tuesday.He added that high-end resort hotels and theme hotels were already becoming hot spots in the market, and that the epidemic will only accelerate this trend."If the domestic epidemic situation continues to stabilize and people can return to their normal lives such as being able to take off their masks, it would be a good idea to arrange a summer holiday Golden Week in early August to solve the tourism demand bottleneck created by the long vacation shortage," Liu Simin, deputy director of the tourisim departmet of The Chinese Society for Futures Studies, told the Global Times on Tuesday.