Learning Chinese

Chat attack
audition
试镜
(shìjìnɡ)
A: I got an audition notice to be an extra this morning.
我早上收到一条群众演员试镜通知。
(wǒzǎoshànɡ shōudào yītiáo qúnzhònɡ yǎnyuán shìjìnɡ tōnɡzhī.)
B: What will it test?
都考什么呢？
(dōukǎo shíme ne?)
A: The director has listed four major sections: Mental aptitude, language, looks and movement. I need to get well prepared for tomorrow's audition.
导演列了心理素质、语言、神情、动作四大项。我得精心准备明天的试镜了。
(dǎoyǎn lièle xīnlǐ sùzhì, yǔyán, shénqínɡ, dònɡzuò sìdàxiànɡ. wǒděi jīnɡxīn zhǔnbèi mínɡtiānde shìjìnɡ le.)
B: The auditions for extras are really comprehensive, I figure the audition for the lead has even greater demands?
群众演员试镜都这么全面啊,那主演试镜岂不是要求更高了？
(qúnzhònɡ yǎnyuán shìjìnɡ dōuzhème quánmiàn a, nàzhǔyǎn shìjìnɡ qǐbùshì yāoqiú ɡènɡɡāole?)
A: Yup. I saw on Sina Weibo that Liu Yifei's first audition for Mulan lasted two hours with physical training section.
对,我看微博上说刘亦菲第一次试镜《花木兰》,不仅持续了两小时,而且有体能训练环节。
(duì, wǒkàn wēibó shànɡshuō liúyìfēi dìyīcì shìjìnɡ huāmùlán bùjǐn chíxùle liǎnɡxiǎoshí, érqiěyǒu tǐnénɡ xùnliàn huánjié.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT