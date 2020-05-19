Learning Chinese

Chat attackaudition试镜(shìjìnɡ)A: I got an audition notice to be an extra this morning.我早上收到一条群众演员试镜通知。(wǒzǎoshànɡ shōudào yītiáo qúnzhònɡ yǎnyuán shìjìnɡ tōnɡzhī.)B: What will it test?都考什么呢？(dōukǎo shíme ne?)A: The director has listed four major sections: Mental aptitude, language, looks and movement. I need to get well prepared for tomorrow's audition.导演列了心理素质、语言、神情、动作四大项。我得精心准备明天的试镜了。(dǎoyǎn lièle xīnlǐ sùzhì, yǔyán, shénqínɡ, dònɡzuò sìdàxiànɡ. wǒděi jīnɡxīn zhǔnbèi mínɡtiānde shìjìnɡ le.)B: The auditions for extras are really comprehensive, I figure the audition for the lead has even greater demands?群众演员试镜都这么全面啊,那主演试镜岂不是要求更高了？(qúnzhònɡ yǎnyuán shìjìnɡ dōuzhème quánmiàn a, nàzhǔyǎn shìjìnɡ qǐbùshì yāoqiú ɡènɡɡāole?)A: Yup. I saw on Sina Weibo that Liu Yifei's first audition for Mulan lasted two hours with physical training section.对,我看微博上说刘亦菲第一次试镜《花木兰》,不仅持续了两小时,而且有体能训练环节。(duì, wǒkàn wēibó shànɡshuō liúyìfēi dìyīcì shìjìnɡ huāmùlán bùjǐn chíxùle liǎnɡxiǎoshí, érqiěyǒu tǐnénɡ xùnliàn huánjié.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT