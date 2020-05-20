WHO adopts draft resolution

Photo taken on Jan. 30, 2020 shows the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland.(Xinhua/Chen Junxia)





A resolution on identifying the zoonotic source of the coronavirus and evaluating the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 response have been agreed by all the member states, including China, the US and Australia, at the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting on Tuesday A few days ago, the WHA meeting was widely considered as one with rising conflicts and divisions as more countries would target China and the WHO, seeking Beijing's culpability over the coronavirus outbreak - a malicious political attempt led by countries like the US and Australia. However, the two-day meeting closed with the majority of countries agreeing on a resolution co-sponsored by China, showing the global consensus reached on joint efforts in fighting the COVID19 disease and evaluating WHO's response in an comprehensive and objective way, experts said.They noted that such consensus also rejected political bias led by some Western politicians, and major proposals highlighted by the resolution are in line with the consistent position of the Chinese side, which some Chinese analysts said could be seen as a diplomatic victory for Beijing.The US, Australia and the island of Taiwan have become the largest losers at this year's WHA meeting, as they were either isolated or abandoned by the global community for continuing to politicize the pandemic and diverting the joint efforts in fighting this battle, some Chinese experts said. More than 120 countries agreed to a resolution carrying two key messages - identifying the zoonotic source of the coronavirus and evaluating the WHO's COVID-19 response, which was officially passed by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.The resolution also sent a clear message to the world that countries are sharing the consensus of taking the anti-epidemic battle as the top priority, recognizing the leading role the WHO has played, and evaluating the WHO's COVID-19 should be impartial and justified led by scientists and professionals.The WHO voted and passed a seven-page resolution on COVID-19 response, after over 120 countries reportedly formed a coalition to come up with a draft paper, first proposed by the EU and later supported by countries like Australia and Russia. The resolution calls for support from all countries for their request to implement a multi-sector action plan in strengthening their health systems against the COVID-19 pandemic, working collaboratively at all levels to developing and scaling up effective and affordable diagnostics, therapeutics, medicine and vaccines, according to the paper seen on the WHO website.The resolution also called for the use of existing mechanisms to review experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19. However, this initiative has been misinterpreted by some Western politicians and media outlets as being a probe into China's initial handling of the outbreak, first hyped up by countries like Australia.By approving the resolution, the global community rejected the move of politicizing both the pandemic and the WHA meeting led by some Western politicians including Australian officials and American hawks by ignoring the Australia-backed probe targeting China, while not even mentioning the issue relevant to the island of Taiwan in its meeting agenda, no matter how hard Washington has been trying to push Taiwan's membership in the meeting with the aim of challenging the sovereignty of the China.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) jointly hold a video conference to brief China's experience on COVID-19 response to international experts from various countries and representatives of some embassies in China and international organizations on Thursday. Photo: screenshot of the NHC

Three losers

In a complete and sharp contrast to China, which offered a series of proposals at the WHA meeting, including providing $2 billion over two years to help this battle , making China's COVID-19 vaccines global public goods when available and working with G20 members, the US has become the biggest loser for being isolated and marginalized, reflecting its failure in global governance, some Chinese analysts said, noting that such incompetence was amplified after it failed to besiege China at the WHO with the help of two of its biggest pawns - Australia and the island of Taiwan.Contrary to China's commitment to the global anti-epidemic fight, US President Donald Trump escalated his "blame game" toward China and the WHO - an old-fashioned tactics used by some US politicians over the past few months in diverting public attention on their mishandling of the unprecedented public health crisis in the US.Trump tweeted a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday , in which he harshly criticized the organization's "dependence" on China in its decision-making process and COVID-19 response. Trump also wrote in the letter that if the WHO "does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days," he will make the temporary freeze of US funding to the WHO permanent and reconsider its membership of the organization."Trump got frustrated as he believes the WHO failed to accomplish the mission to help him pass the buck to China, and this is why he threatened to freeze its funding to the WHO," Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations of the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Tuesday. "The angrier he is, the more incompetent he becomes in handling the crisis," Li said.Besides furious attacks, the US government has been trying to bring the matter of Taiwan into the WHA to provoke the Chinese mainland, which, however, was doomed to fail no matter how hard some US lawmakers and officials like US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus tried to support the island and challenge the universally accepted one-China principle.

A store in New York, US, puts up a notice which reads "No Mask, No Entry" on Monday. According to data from the John Hopkins University, as of press time on Tuesday, the US has reported more than 1,508,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the largest number in the world with the death toll at more than 90,000. Photo: AFP

Failed attempts