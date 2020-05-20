Evaluating WHO should not be done at this crucial time of fighting COVID-19: expert

Photo: the WHO emblem

Conducting an evaluation of the World Health Organization (WHO) when the fight against COVID-19 has entered the most crucial period may have negative and even tragic results in the global prevention of the coronavirus, Tong Yigang, a professor from Beijing University of Chemical Technology said at a press conference on Tuesday.Some countries called for an evaluation of the WHO's work at the 73rd World Health Assembly, held on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the global prevention of COVID-19.Compared with other infectious diseases, the COVID-19 infection has many differences and we human beings are in the early stages of learning them. As yet, there are no effective medicines or vaccines for COVID-19.Most countries are trying to control the virus from spreading amid the global pandemic and infections are increasing in some countries. At this crucial time, the most urgent mission is to work together to mobilize all resources to fight against the pandemic and bring it under control, Tong noted."The WHO, as an international organization affiliated with the UN to give technical guidance and coordination has an irreplaceable role in dealing with the COVID-19 global pandemic," said Tong, noting that evaluating the WHO at this time may divert its attention from prevention work, affect its strategies and authority, and it may also lead to tragic results for global prevention efforts. Thousands of lives could be threatened.Tong suggested that when an evaluation is conducted it should take into consideration changes in the global pandemic and it should not affect the organization's ability to fulfill its responsibilities in leading the prevention of COVID-19.An independent evaluation organization should be chosen under the principle of openness and fairness. The procedure, context and result should also require advice from all member states.China, as the first country to report the coronavirus infections and bring the epidemic in the country under control, should take an active role in independent evaluation efforts, Tong said.