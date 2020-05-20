Huawei, ETSI, Altice Portugal and China BDA launch initiative toward F5G

Photo taken on Jan. 28, 2020 shows Huawei 5G Innovation and Experience Center in London, Britain. Photo: Xinhua

Huawei, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), Altice Portugal and China Broadband Development Alliance jointly launched the fifth-generation fixed network (F5G) industry initiative on Tuesday, a move an expert said will isolate US companies.The new organization is inviting global fixed network industry players, both upstream and downstream companies, to join the F5G industry organization, to drive development in the fixed network industry, read a press release Huawei sent to the Global Times.F5G, corresponding to wireless 5G networks, features full-fiber connection, ultra-high bandwidth, and an ultimate experience. Fibers will connect not only homes, but also more vertical industries such as enterprises, transportation, security, and campuses.Xiang Ligang, a veteran telecoms industry analyst in Beijing, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the move will result in more US firms in the telecommunications industry becoming isolated and left behind in 5G development."Already having lost advantages in 4G and 5G networks, US companies will feel more pain if the Trump administration continues to suppress Huawei by cutting technology communications between it and US firms," Xiang said.David Wang, Huawei's executive director of the board, said that a thriving industry must be built on comprehensive standards and an ecosystem, while the proposed F5G marks the perfect time to create a comprehensive optical industry ecosystem.Huawei Wireless Product Line vice president Gan Bin said Tuesday that 200,000 5G bases have been built in China, and the total number is expected to reach 800,000 by the end of 2020, covering 340 cities across China.Global Times