Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Do some shading
7 Puncture
13 Horses and zebras
15 Lumber source
16 With 17-Across, 1981 Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers hit
17 See 16-Across
18 "What a nice massage!"
19 Rage
20 Sheldon's friend on "The Big Bang Theory"
21 Entry cost
22 Piece of nose jewelry
23 ___ Spunkmeyer
25 Atrocious
28 Scottish boy
30 Clublike medieval weapons
34 1978 Commodores hit
37 Word before "ring" or "swing"
38 At the perfect time
39 "___ Brockovich"
40 The "S" of UCSD
41 With 64-Across, "Gemini Man" director
42 Supporter's side
44 Winter solstice mo.
45 With 47-Across, 1959 Dave Brubeck hit
47 See 45-Across
49 Pet shelter org.
51 Lobe's locale
54 Renter's document
57 Start of an advice column question
58 Computer network manager, for short
60 Speak unclearly
61 1982 Stevie Nicks hit
64 See 41-Across
65 Rival who's somewhat on your side
66 GPS lines: Abbr.
67 Hosp. areas
68 "War and Peace" author
___ a good example

DOWN
1 ___ vu
2 Watery blue
3 Try to join, as a sorority
4 Build-it-yourself purchase
5 Grant a right to
6 '60s jacket style
7 Bat around, cat-style
8 Site of an iconic flag-raising photo
9 Angsty rock genre
10 Jazzy refrain
11 Board game set in a mansion
12 "What ___ is new?"
14 Young plant
15 Walked over with confidence
22 Took to court
24 Post-Thanksgiving event
25 Drive-up bank conveniences
26 "Hold on, horse!"
27 Newsstand sights
29 Theater chain
31 Sellers with a lot of products?
32 Actress Falco
33 Harmonize
35 Voice or muscle quality
36 Feudal laborer
41 Sometimes called, briefly
43 Liquid in a slick
46 Farm area unit
48 Part of a three-piece suit
49 "Set Fire to the Rain" singer
50 Jewish meal with a special plate
51 '50s Ford flop
52 Churchgoers' chorus
53 Fastener for Rosie
55 Boot leather
56 ___ & Young
58 Hairdo for Questlove
59 "Finding Dory" fish
62 Frequently, in poems
63 Bronx Bombers, on scoreboards
