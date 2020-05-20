Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

ACROSS1 Do some shading7 Puncture13 Horses and zebras15 Lumber source16 With 17-Across, 1981 Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers hit17 See 16-Across18 "What a nice massage!"19 Rage20 Sheldon's friend on "The Big Bang Theory"21 Entry cost22 Piece of nose jewelry23 ___ Spunkmeyer25 Atrocious28 Scottish boy30 Clublike medieval weapons34 1978 Commodores hit37 Word before "ring" or "swing"38 At the perfect time39 "___ Brockovich"40 The "S" of UCSD41 With 64-Across, "Gemini Man" director42 Supporter's side44 Winter solstice mo.45 With 47-Across, 1959 Dave Brubeck hit47 See 45-Across49 Pet shelter org.51 Lobe's locale54 Renter's document57 Start of an advice column question58 Computer network manager, for short60 Speak unclearly61 1982 Stevie Nicks hit64 See 41-Across65 Rival who's somewhat on your side66 GPS lines: Abbr.67 Hosp. areas68 "War and Peace" author69 ___ a good example1 ___ vu2 Watery blue3 Try to join, as a sorority4 Build-it-yourself purchase5 Grant a right to6 '60s jacket style7 Bat around, cat-style8 Site of an iconic flag-raising photo9 Angsty rock genre10 Jazzy refrain11 Board game set in a mansion12 "What ___ is new?"14 Young plant15 Walked over with confidence22 Took to court24 Post-Thanksgiving event25 Drive-up bank conveniences26 "Hold on, horse!"27 Newsstand sights29 Theater chain31 Sellers with a lot of products?32 Actress Falco33 Harmonize35 Voice or muscle quality36 Feudal laborer41 Sometimes called, briefly43 Liquid in a slick46 Farm area unit48 Part of a three-piece suit49 "Set Fire to the Rain" singer50 Jewish meal with a special plate51 '50s Ford flop52 Churchgoers' chorus53 Fastener for Rosie55 Boot leather56 ___ & Young58 Hairdo for Questlove59 "Finding Dory" fish62 Frequently, in poems63 Bronx Bombers, on scoreboards

Solution