Crossword for teabreak

Published: 2020/5/20

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Do some shading

  7 Puncture

 13 Horses and zebras

 15 Lumber source

 16 With 17-Across, 1981 Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers hit

 17 See 16-Across

 18 "What a nice massage!"

 19 Rage

 20 Sheldon's friend on "The Big Bang Theory"

 21 Entry cost

 22 Piece of nose jewelry

 23 ___ Spunkmeyer

 25 Atrocious

 28 Scottish boy

 30 Clublike medieval weapons

 34 1978 Commodores hit

 37 Word before "ring" or "swing"

 38 At the perfect time

 39 "___ Brockovich"

 40 The "S" of UCSD

 41 With 64-Across, "Gemini Man" director

 42 Supporter's side

 44 Winter solstice mo.

 45 With 47-Across, 1959 Dave Brubeck hit

 47 See 45-Across

 49 Pet shelter org.

 51 Lobe's locale

 54 Renter's document

 57 Start of an advice column question

 58 Computer network manager, for short

 60 Speak unclearly

 61 1982 Stevie Nicks hit

 64 See 41-Across

 65 Rival who's somewhat on your side

 66 GPS lines: Abbr.

 67 Hosp. areas

 68 "War and Peace" author

 69 ___ a good example

DOWN

  1 ___ vu

  2 Watery blue

  3 Try to join, as a sorority

  4 Build-it-yourself purchase

  5 Grant a right to

  6 '60s jacket style

  7 Bat around, cat-style

  8 Site of an iconic flag-raising photo

  9 Angsty rock genre

 10 Jazzy refrain

 11 Board game set in a mansion

 12 "What ___ is new?"

 14 Young plant

 15 Walked over with confidence

 22 Took to court

 24 Post-Thanksgiving event

 25 Drive-up bank conveniences

 26 "Hold on, horse!"

 27 Newsstand sights

 29 Theater chain

 31 Sellers with a lot of products?

 32 Actress Falco

 33 Harmonize

 35 Voice or muscle quality

 36 Feudal laborer

 41 Sometimes called, briefly

 43 Liquid in a slick

 46 Farm area unit

 48 Part of a three-piece suit

 49 "Set Fire to the Rain" singer

 50 Jewish meal with a special plate

 51 '50s Ford flop

 52 Churchgoers' chorus

 53 Fastener for Rosie

 55 Boot leather

 56 ___ & Young

 58 Hairdo for Questlove

 59 "Finding Dory" fish

 62 Frequently, in poems

 63 Bronx Bombers, on scoreboards

Solution


