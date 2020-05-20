RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:A new day means new opportunities. Don't hesitate to take some risks as you won't get anywhere by playing it completely safe. A friend will lend you support during your time of need. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 6, 12, 19.Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Learning new skills will be the best way to propel your career forward. Considering furthering your education by taking night or online classes. Love and romance will be on the menu tonight. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)A friendly encounter could turn into something more if you are willing to take some risks with your heart. A storm is heading your way when it comes to your finances. It might be wise to tighten your belt for the next week or so. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Prepare yourself for a wild ride today. Excitement will be around every corner, even when you may want some peace and quiet, so you might as well embrace it! Getting some exercise will be a great way to blow off some steam. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You will have to fight to hold on to the progress you have made. If you find yourself running into trouble, do not allow pride to prevent you from asking for help. A major financial opportunity will require you to open your wallet a bit more than usual. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)If the day-to-day grind is getting to you, think about changing things up a bit. Although you may not get as much done, this will be a great way to charge your batteries, which will make you more productive going on. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Friendship will be highlighted today. This will be a great time to head out with those closest to you so you can reconnect. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Walk your own path today and don't worry about what others may say. A new wardrobe will help inject some confidence in your life. If you look good, you are sure to feel good. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)A slow start to the day will give you the time to prepare for a later rush. It will be easy to lose your way, so try to take things a step at a time. Ignore financial concerns at your own peril. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)A staggering amount of tasks await you today. Prioritization will be the key to getting through the day unscathed. Music will be a great source of inspiration. If you turn on the tunes, you are sure to ignite your creativity! ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Lady Luck will walk by your side as you make your way through the day, making this the perfect time to tackle some more risky ventures. Even if you end up failing, the experience you gain will prove extremely useful in the future. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)An accident may cause some trouble for you and others. The best course of action will be to live up to your mistakes and do whatever you can to rectify the situation. Romance is on the rise. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Do not feel offended if someone offers you some constructive criticism. While your pride may sting a bit, if you take this advice to heart you will be able to improve your life. ✭✭✭