Chat attackstalactite石钟乳(shízhōnɡrǔ)A: I saw the news said that a tourist broke a stalactite that was tens of thousands of years old. The People's Court in Gulin county, Sichuan Province mediated the case and the tourist publicly apologized and had to pay 2,500 yuan in damages.我看新闻里说某游客掰断两颗数万年的石钟乳,四川古蔺县人民法院调解,该游客公开道歉并赔偿2500元。(wǒkàn xīnwénlǐ shuō mǒuyóukè bāiduàn liǎnɡkē shùwànniánde shízhōnɡrǔ, sìchuān ɡǔlìnxiàn rénmín fǎyuàn tiáojiě, ɡāiyóukè ɡōnɡkāi dàoqiàn bìnɡpéichánɡ liǎnɡqiānwǔbǎiyuán.)B: What a light penalty!?罚轻了吧！(fáqīnɡleba!)A: It was a stalactite that was tens of thousands of years old! The tourist actually threw the larger piece away and was ready to take the smaller piece home as a decoration.数万年的石钟乳呢！这位游客居然把较大的一颗扔掉,较小的一颗准备带回家做观赏摆件。(shùwànniánde shízhōnɡrǔ ne! zhèwèi yóukè jūrán bǎjiàodàde yìkē rēnɡdiào, jiàoxiǎode yìkē zhǔnbèi dàihuíjiā zuò ɡuānshǎnɡ bǎijiàn.)B: Stalactites usually take tens of thousands of years to form. Such a pity.石钟乳的形成往往需要经过几万年才形成的。太可惜了。(shízhōnɡrǔde xínɡchénɡ wǎnɡwǎnɡ xūyào jīnɡɡuò jǐwànnián cáixínɡchénɡde. tàikěxīle.)

