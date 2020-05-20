Xi says China to continue to support WHO playing leading role in COVID-19 fight

Delegates attend the 73rd World Health Assembly via video link in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China stands ready to work with Myanmar and other countries to continue to support the World Health Organization playing a leading role in the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.In a phone conversation with his Myanmar counterpart, U Win Myint, Xi also called for concerted efforts to firmly uphold international fairness and justice as well as the basic norms in international relations, and jointly win the battle for global public health.