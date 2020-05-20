Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Discharged From Hospital After COVID-19 Treatment, Resumes Work

Photo: Sputnik / Alexey Druzhinin

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, previously diagnosed with COVID-19, has been discharged from hospital and is already fulfilling his duties, press secretary Boris Belyakov said on Tuesday."Mikhail Vladimirovich has completed treatment and has been discharged from the medical facility. He has resumed work in the office of the government. He held a working video conference with his colleagues this morning and is preparing for talks with President [Vladimir Putin]," Belyakov told reporters.Earlier, Mishustin had held a number of meetings via video link while in the hospital, and also participated in some meetings with President Vladimir Putin online.On 30 April, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told Putin that he had contracted COVID-19 and invited the president to appoint Belousov as the acting head of the cabinet. Shortly after, a relevant decree was signed.