Workers unload emergency medical supplies provided by Chinese government at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 26, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China opposes acts that disrupt international cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic and undermine the world's and especially developing countries' anti-epidemic efforts.Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation in the night with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.