China should not be blamed for virus spread: CPPCC session spokesperson

It is baseless to accuse China of hiding information on COVID-19 and causing the virus to spread to other countries, Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the third annual session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee said at a press conference on Wednesday.China's most important political events, the plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC), which is the country's top legislature, and the annual session of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body, are scheduled to kick off on Friday and Thursday, respectively.Wednesday's press conference was the first one of this year's CPPCC session. Guo, as the spokesperson, answered many questions raised by foreign media about some countries blaming China for spreading the coronavirus.One overseas reporter said that there have been suggestions that China was not open and was too slow in releasing COVID-19 information, which led to the virus spreading to other countries. Guo responded that "it is baseless" to make such accusations.In fighting against COVID-19 in an open, transparent and responsible way, China reported the information in a timely manner to the World Health Organization and the international community, said Guo.On January 30, after authorities studied cases of the unknown pneumonia, China reported to the WHO and related countries; on January 12, after getting the gene sequence, China made it known to the international community; China has always remained in communication with the WHO and experts. China closed all in-and-out bound travel from Wuhan on January 23 and reported the information to the public through various press conferences, he added."The information helped with China's anti-virus work and also provided an important reference for global prevention efforts," Guo said.Some Western politicians and media criticized China for running high-level "propaganda" when referring to China offering aid to other countries in their fight against the coronavirus. These accusations are baseless and "narrow-minded," Guo said.China is willing to work with the international community to defeat the virus as quickly as we can. China will also offer help to countries that are in need. "China will prove to the world with actions that it is a contributor to world peace and development and a defender of the international order. China is also willing to build a shared community for public health and shared community for humankind," Guo said.Global Times