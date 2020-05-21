Puzzle

1 Stare open-mouthed5 Promotional quote on a book jacket10 Made stuff up14 Where South Korea is15 Hawaiian porch16 ___ listening (mellow music genre)17 Pickle flavoring18 It's taken in class20 Unconventional21 Rebounding sound22 Animated image in a tweet23 Sweet treat at a social25 Triathlon vehicle29 Craggy peaks (SORT anagram)30 Opposite of "Stay!"31 Dearie32 Hawaiian "thank you"34 Hearty laugh35 Examine closely36 Morgan or Trebek37 Letter-shaped "Star Wars" spacecraft39 Disneyland shuttle40 Teachers' org.41 Arthur ___ Stadium42 Either "Wake Up Little Susie" singer44 "I am so frustrated!"45 Like a Frappuccino46 Alluring47 Upholstered footstool49 Mailed away52 Branch of Buddhism53 Just slightly54 Actress Peeples55 Volunteer at a Red Cross drive59 All-inclusive60 Not kind61 Bit of mischief62 Solitary63 Michelle, to Barack64 Parasitic sucker65 Large selfie snapper1 Gal of "Wonder Woman 1984"2 Parenthetical comment3 *1990 Laura Dern film about love on the run4 Penn who played Kumar5 *Fallout from the 1919 World Series6 Carpentry machine7 Old-fashioned preposition8 Carly ___ Jepsen9 *Photo seeker's alternative to Google10 Like endive and kale11 James Bond novelist Fleming12 Corner PC key13 Salon coloring19 Kitchen cubing gadget21 ___ Grey tea24 Gently persuade25 Great benefit26 Unexpected and welcome bonus, and a hint to the starred answers' starts27 Trustworthy28 Thanos, to the Avengers30 Wept32 Chutney fruit33 Primed for action38 "___ do we eat?"39 Message with emojis, maybe41 Steadied a crossbow43 Offer for sale48 Atmospheric layer49 Far from passionate50 "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" singer Apple51 Thrown for a loop53 Penny-___ (insignificant)55 Upscale German auto56 Flower ring57 Clumsy sort58 Hydrogen's atomic number59 Oscar winner Mahershala

Solution