PuzzleACROSS
1 Stare open-mouthed
5 Promotional quote on a book jacket
10 Made stuff up
14 Where South Korea is
15 Hawaiian porch
16 ___ listening (mellow music genre)
17 Pickle flavoring
18 It's taken in class
20 Unconventional
21 Rebounding sound
22 Animated image in a tweet
23 Sweet treat at a social
25 Triathlon vehicle
29 Craggy peaks (SORT anagram)
30 Opposite of "Stay!"
31 Dearie
32 Hawaiian "thank you"
34 Hearty laugh
35 Examine closely
36 Morgan or Trebek
37 Letter-shaped "Star Wars" spacecraft
39 Disneyland shuttle
40 Teachers' org.
41 Arthur ___ Stadium
42 Either "Wake Up Little Susie" singer
44 "I am so frustrated!"
45 Like a Frappuccino
46 Alluring
47 Upholstered footstool
49 Mailed away
52 Branch of Buddhism
53 Just slightly
54 Actress Peeples
55 Volunteer at a Red Cross drive
59 All-inclusive
60 Not kind
61 Bit of mischief
62 Solitary
63 Michelle, to Barack
64 Parasitic sucker
65 Large selfie snapperDOWN
1 Gal of "Wonder Woman 1984"
2 Parenthetical comment
3 *1990 Laura Dern film about love on the run
4 Penn who played Kumar
5 *Fallout from the 1919 World Series
6 Carpentry machine
7 Old-fashioned preposition
8 Carly ___ Jepsen
9 *Photo seeker's alternative to Google
10 Like endive and kale
11 James Bond novelist Fleming
12 Corner PC key
13 Salon coloring
19 Kitchen cubing gadget
21 ___ Grey tea
24 Gently persuade
25 Great benefit
26 Unexpected and welcome bonus, and a hint to the starred answers' starts
27 Trustworthy
28 Thanos, to the Avengers
30 Wept
32 Chutney fruit
33 Primed for action
38 "___ do we eat?"
39 Message with emojis, maybe
41 Steadied a crossbow
43 Offer for sale
48 Atmospheric layer
49 Far from passionate
50 "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" singer Apple
51 Thrown for a loop
53 Penny-___ (insignificant)
55 Upscale German auto
56 Flower ring
57 Clumsy sort
58 Hydrogen's atomic number
59 Oscar winner Mahershala
Solution