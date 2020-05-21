Crossword

ACROSS

  1 Stare open-mouthed

  5 Promotional quote on a book jacket

 10 Made stuff up

 14 Where South Korea is

 15 Hawaiian porch

 16 ___ listening (mellow music genre)

 17 Pickle flavoring

 18 It's taken in class

 20 Unconventional

 21 Rebounding sound

 22 Animated image in a tweet

 23 Sweet treat at a social

 25 Triathlon vehicle

 29 Craggy peaks (SORT anagram)

 30 Opposite of "Stay!"

 31 Dearie

 32 Hawaiian "thank you"

 34 Hearty laugh

 35 Examine closely

 36 Morgan or Trebek

 37 Letter-shaped "Star Wars" spacecraft

 39 Disneyland shuttle

 40 Teachers' org.

 41 Arthur ___ Stadium

 42 Either "Wake Up Little Susie" singer

 44 "I am so frustrated!"

 45 Like a Frappuccino

 46 Alluring

 47 Upholstered footstool

 49 Mailed away

 52 Branch of Buddhism

 53 Just slightly

 54 Actress Peeples

 55 Volunteer at a Red Cross drive

 59 All-inclusive

 60 Not kind

 61 Bit of mischief

 62 Solitary

 63 Michelle, to Barack

 64 Parasitic sucker

 65 Large selfie snapper

DOWN

  1 Gal of "Wonder Woman 1984"

  2 Parenthetical comment

  3 *1990 Laura Dern film about love on the run

  4 Penn who played Kumar

  5 *Fallout from the 1919 World Series

  6 Carpentry machine

  7 Old-fashioned preposition

  8 Carly ___ Jepsen

  9 *Photo seeker's alternative to Google

 10 Like endive and kale

 11 James Bond novelist Fleming

 12 Corner PC key

 13 Salon coloring

 19 Kitchen cubing gadget

 21 ___ Grey tea

 24 Gently persuade

 25 Great benefit

 26 Unexpected and welcome bonus, and a hint to the starred answers' starts

 27 Trustworthy

 28 Thanos, to the Avengers

 30 Wept

 32 Chutney fruit

 33 Primed for action

 38 "___ do we eat?"

 39 Message with emojis, maybe

 41 Steadied a crossbow

 43 Offer for sale

 48 Atmospheric layer

 49 Far from passionate

 50 "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" singer Apple

 51 Thrown for a loop

 53 Penny-___ (insignificant)

 55 Upscale German auto

 56 Flower ring

 57 Clumsy sort

 58 Hydrogen's atomic number

 59 Oscar winner Mahershala

Solution



