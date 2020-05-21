RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Happy birthday:Your birthday will make for the perfect reason to get together with friends this weekend. Although you may not enjoy being the center of attention, everyone is sure to thank you for your sacrifice. Music will be the gateway to creativity. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 8, 11, 16.Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Although the pressure may be on this weekend, do not rush your way through things. Doing so is sure to cause more problems than it solves. Remember: Slow and steady wins the race. A major investment is looking up. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Trouble may arise when it comes to personal relationships. Do not despair. If you communicate your feelings clearly and without anger, this will end up being a small hiccup in the grand scheme of things. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You will get what you give this weekend. Try to stay positive and good luck is sure to find you. Do what you can to make exercise an integral part of your daily routine. The health benefits are sure to be worth your while. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You will have to work hard if you want to play hard this weekend. Do not put off tasks or else they will end up coming back to haunt you at the worst time. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)If you want to get ahead, you will have to further your education. Set some time aside this weekend to learn more about your chosen field of expertise. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)A difficult road lies ahead for you this weekend. Do not shy away from these challenges. Even if you fail, they are sure to make you stronger and better prepared for the future. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)A sense of humor will help you deal with the obstacles the universe is throwing your way this weekend. A romantic night out with that special someone is sure to put a smile on your face. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)On a scale of one to 10, your weekend will be an 11! Prepare yourself for an amazing time. No matter what you choose to engage in, it is sure to be fun. However, it might end up hurting your wallet a bit. ✭✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Trouble is coming over the horizon. If you spend some time preparing financially now, this coming storm will just feel like a light drizzle. A close family member may be in need of a shoulder to cry on. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Bonding with family should be your major focus this weekend. Whether you head out together or just decide to stay at home, make sure those closest to you get your full attention. Financial issues may mean its time to tighten your purse strings. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)No dream is too big. Although your goals may not be all that realistic, by aiming your sights high you have guaranteed you will still do well even if you fail. Adventure will be around every corner this weekend. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You will have to work closely with others if you want to avoid disaster this weekend. Do no allow pride to get in the way of accomplishing the mission. ✭✭✭